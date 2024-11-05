Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 ‘Nightmare’ Edition Drops Soon

Nike and NBA star Devin Booker are bringing a touch of holiday magic to the Book 1 series with the release of a new “Nightmare Before Christmas” colorway. Inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic 1993 film, this special edition sneaker arrives just in time for the festive season, debuting in a crisp white colorway on December 19. The white version follows the Halloween-themed black release, creating a fresh twist that perfectly captures the whimsical and gothic spirit of the holiday.

The “Nightmare Before Christmas” Book 1 features a cracked white leather upper that evokes the haunting charm of Burton’s world. Designed as a nod to Jack Skellington, the shoe’s subtle, spooky details bring out its unique character. The cracked texture of the white leather not only gives it an eerie touch but also adds depth and durability, making it both stylish and functional.

A glow-in-the-dark sole adds an extra dose of holiday spirit, reminiscent of moonlit scenes from the film. This glowing effect brings a supernatural vibe to the sneaker, while a bone-like Swoosh with stitching details captures the essence of Jack’s skeletal frame. These thoughtful touches make the shoe a collector’s item for fans of both Booker and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Other accents include darker hues on the tongue branding and insoles, which provide contrast against the white base and channel the gothic influences from Burton’s work. Following the October release of a bold orange PE colorway, this “Nightmare Before Christmas” edition offers fans a refined yet playful alternative, keeping with Booker’s creative approach to design.

The Nike Book 1 “Nightmare Before Christmas” edition in White will be available online and select retailers on December 19, 2024, priced at $140 USD. As one of the most anticipated releases of the season, this limited-edition sneaker is poised to be a must-have for those looking to celebrate the holidays in style.