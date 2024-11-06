Dior x KAWS: Inside the Must-See Snake Collection

Kim Jones and KAWS reunite at Dior, bringing an imaginative twist to menswear that revisits their groundbreaking 2018 collaboration. Their debut six years ago was marked by a show-stopping KAWS sculpture, setting a creative tone for Dior. Today, the duo returns with a fresh vision, incorporating KAWS’ signature snake motif across the collection.

The collection highlights KAWS’ graphic style through striking pieces like pastel varsity jackets and quilted satin shirts, adding energy to Dior’s classic looks. Playful track pants, lined with Dior’s iconic Oblique pattern, also add an urban touch, blending elegance with a street-inspired vibe. Each piece serves as a statement, with the snake motif connecting high-fashion tailoring to street culture.

Jones has consistently brought art to the forefront of Dior’s menswear, collaborating with artists like Kenny Scharf and Daniel Arsham. With KAWS back in the mix, Jones continues this tradition, showcasing an exciting synergy between contemporary art and luxury fashion. The collection represents both the creative partnership and Dior’s appeal to a new generation.

Reflecting KAWS’ background in graffiti and skate culture, the collection also introduces B35 NXXT sneakers, featuring bold silhouettes and vivid colors like neon yellow and red. These sneakers, designed by Thibo Denis in his final role at Dior, add an energetic edge that ties back to KAWS’ roots and enhances the lineup with a street-inspired feel.

Launching on January 2, the collection ranges from €270 for accessories to €8,800 for premium outerwear. The pricing reflects Dior’s expert craftsmanship, with each item—from snake-patterned jackets to “CD” monogrammed bags. The collection’s range of pieces, including loose track pants and signature accessories, provides a fresh take on luxury menswear.

By bringing KAWS back, Jones signals Dior’s ongoing commitment to creative exploration. This collection, blending KAWS’ pop-art influence with Dior’s elevated design, reflects a unique moment in fashion, reinforcing Jones’ vision to keep Dior relevant and engaging across the worlds of art and luxury.