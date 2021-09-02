in Dior Homme, Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear

DIOR Men Presents Camouflage Designs In Collaboration with Peter Doig

Kim Jones teams up with Peter Doig for Dior Men Winter 2021.22 collection signature pieces

©DIOR

Fashion house DIOR presented the Fall Winter 2021.22 Camouflage Menswear pieces made in collaboration with Peter Doig. DIOR Men artistic director Kim Jones has reinvented iconic staples of the masculine wardrobe to showcase the work of British artist.

©DIOR

statement-making camouflage motif appears on a delicate jacquard, covering the looks and the accessories like the Saddle and its hobo version, the Saddle Soft. Available in vibrant shades of chocolate and cognac as well as in a denim version, the military print also crops up on Dior Explorer boots and the essential B23 sneakersSo many emblems of a virtuoso savoir-faire.

©DIOR

Discover all the camouflage collection looks below:

