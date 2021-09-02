DIOR Men Presents Camouflage Designs In Collaboration with Peter Doig

Fashion house DIOR presented the Fall Winter 2021.22 Camouflage Menswear pieces made in collaboration with Peter Doig. DIOR Men artistic director Kim Jones has reinvented iconic staples of the masculine wardrobe to showcase the work of British artist.

A statement-making camouflage motif appears on a delicate jacquard, covering the looks and the accessories like the Saddle and its hobo version, the Saddle Soft. Available in vibrant shades of chocolate and cognac as well as in a denim version, the military print also crops up on Dior Explorer boots and the essential B23 sneakers. So many emblems of a virtuoso savoir-faire.

Discover all the camouflage collection looks below: