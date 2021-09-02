Burberry Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Campaign Is Revealed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Burberry Menswear Fall Winter 2021 is a true showcase of models to watch selected by Riccardo Tisci and his team. Male models to watch taking the spotlight in the new Burberry collection shoot are Finn Rosseel, Khalil Ghani, Nic Kim, and Nozomu Ito. Joined by girls on the rise Chai Maximus, Felice Noordhoff, Karo Laczkowska, Kayako Higuchi, Mona Tougaard, and Sita Zampou.

The cast also features supermodels Mariacarla Boscono and Rianne van Rompaey.

“This season is very much about freedom of expression and the importance of exploring creativity. And so, for the campaign, I really wanted to build on these notions and have the collection captured from two different creative perspectives. I collaborated with the incredible Katy England on the styling for the campaign to create a beautiful and powerful fluidity across both juxtaposing images, and I am so excited to have also worked with Mert and Marcus and Chris Rhodes to bring them to life through each of their unique lenses,” shares Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci

The campaign features photography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott mixed with backstage images captured during the Fall Winter 2021 presentation.

The team was working on a conversation about duality by contrasting clean studio shots by Mert and Marcus with backstage imagery shot by photographer Chris Rhodes. In charge of the styling for the Mert & Marcus part of the shoot was Katy England, while presentation styling featured in the backstage images is work of DAZED Magazine Editor In Chief Ib Kamara.

“Named ‘Escapes’, Riccardo Tisci’s Autumn/Winter2021menswear collection for Burberry gently challenges and subtly reinvents traditions, inviting freedom of expression. The collection itself is dynamic and young, vibrant and alive. Outerwear is key. Clothes are engineered to reflect motion and activity – with pleats, panels and fringes – as if moving in the wind. Layered pieces morph unexpectedly on the body. Tailoring has a sense of twisted classicism, whilst Burberry’s quintessential house codes – the trench coat and Burberry beige – are evolved,” notes Burberry team on Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection.

Creative Team for the Burberry images shot for Fall Winter 2021 by Mert & Marcus

Styling: Katy England

Makeup Artist Isamaya Ffrench, Burberry Global Beauty Director

Hair Stylist Paul Hanlon

Creative Team for the Burberry images shot for Fall Winter 2021 by Chris Rhodes

Hair Stylist Gary Gill Menswear presentation

Styling Ib Kamara

Hair: Jawara

