PFW: DIOR MEN Winter 2021 Collection – See All The Looks

Dior Men Winter 2021 collection hit the (no audience) runway today in Paris during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The 45-look collection by Kim Jones features a special collaboration with renowned contemporary artist Peter Doig. The artist collaborated with Jones and Dior team not only on the collection garments but also on the set design for the spectacular runway – you can see more of Dior Men’s Winter 2021 runway show scenography in an exclusive preview on our DSCENE magazine.

For the Winter 2021 collection Kim Jones mixes in the traditional menswear cuts with his flare for streetwear cats alongside the collaboration with Doig. The collection features also a striking mix of Dior’s ready-to-wear with maison’s traditional haute couture sentiment.

“Couture is itself a ceremony: Christian Dior himself described the ceremonial entry of his models for each new look. For Winter 2021-2022, uniforms with embroidery and embellishment, notably inspired by the académie des beaux-arts, offer a masculine interpretation of couture. Decorations and motifs from the Dior archives are reinvented. Covered buttons are those of the iconic bar jacket; the gilded embroidery of rosella, an haute couture evening gown designed by Marc Bohan in the sixties,” shares Dior team.

Discover all the looks from Dior Men Winter 2021 runway collection in our gallery: