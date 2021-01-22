MFW: CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Discover CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, presented with a fashion film featuring hip-hop artists Hideyoshi and Ralph directed by film maker Keita Suzuki, on January 16th, as part of recently the finished Digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection titled Dawn sends a message of hope – that there will always be a morning after the night.

Hip hop music has inspired me throughout my life and is an important reference behind Children of the discordance. For this reason I wanted the movie to be focussed on Japanese hip-hop artists and to be shot in the city of Tokyo, which becomes again the show runway – Shikama Hideaki, brand’s creative director

“AW21 collection will convey a military and sportswear inspiration also in the textile design and in the graphics designs features. Fabrics include vintage 80’s & 90’s cotton, 80’s denim, hand dyeing nylon and double-faced wool fabrics developed in a winter color palette combining black and white with khaki green, maroon and teal.” – from Children Of The Discordance