<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Class of 2021 is the title of ISABEL MARANT menswear fall winter 2021 collection presented with a short film and lookbook as part of Paris Fashion Week. Marant joins the brands opting out of a runway show presentation by presenting her latest menswear collection in a digital form. Cast helping Marant bring her high school inspired collection are top model Alpha Dia, runway sensation Leon Dame, breakthrough star Lucas El Bali and faces to watch Freek Iven and Fernando Lindez.

Collection mixes the sentiment of high school with Isabel Marant’s relaxed daywear attitude, bringing us back to the 90s grunge, denim and checkered shirts. Oversize is the game of the season and Marant and her design team utilize the best of it. The collection numbering almost forty looks is targeting Marant’s youthful audience, but also generation Z’s take on the 90s high school romcom aesthetic.

To capture the collection Marant enlisted fashion photographer Bruno Staub, who’s menswear work results by default in timeless imagery. The collection is also presented with an upbeat short film captured by videographer Laure Atanasyan.

“The almost grunge layering of colors and prints is tempered by the presence of timeless materials with reassuring neutral tones. Shearling comes in the form of a hooded jacket or a college initial teddy. This jogging spirit, reinforced by the omnipresence of sneakers on his feet, tells of a desire for dynamism. He dreams of elsewhere and of escape. This is where he finds her,” shares Isabel Marant team within the collection notes.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TOP MODEL ALPHA DIA

The shades of Yves-Klein-like blue are beautifully paired with a denim revival, going hand in hand with the 90s grunge take of the collection.

Discover all the looks from ISABEL MARANT HOMME Fall Winter 2021 collection in our gallery: