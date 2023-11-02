Lee Junho is the Cover Star of ELLE D Korea Magazine

2PM member Lee Junho takes the cover story of ELLE D Korea Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Yeongjun Kim. In charge of styling were Kwon Hye-mi and Song Hyun-soo, with set design from Kwon Dohyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Won-seok, and makeup artist Seungah Han. For the session South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, composer and actor is wearing selected pieces from Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Dries van Noten, Ami, and Bottega Veneta, with jewelry and watches from Piaget.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Korean Elle Magazine teamed up with luxury Swiss jewelry and watch brand Piaget for the cover story of this special edition. Lee Junho, the brand ambassador of Piaget, effortlessly radiated a relaxed demeanor and a subtle charm, asserting his command over the set’s atmosphere. In the editorial, he conveyed a diverse range of emotions through his natural poses and intense gazes. In an interview featured on Elle’s YouTube channel, Junho responded to questions submitted by his devoted fans. During the interview, he shared intriguing insights into behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his recent project, “The King’s Land,” as well as his reasoning behind emphasizing the importance of “food heart” and his current culinary favorites.

Photography © Yeongjun Kim for ELLE Korea, read more at elle.co.kr