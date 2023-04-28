Félix Auger-Aliassime Is the New Brand Ambassador of Dior

The young Canadian tennis player Félix Auger-Aliassime is Dior’s newest brand ambasador, strengthening the relationship between the world of tennis and the French maison. The third-youngest player ranked in the top 10 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, Félix Auger-Aliassime joins British tennis player Emma Raducanu as Dior ambassador.

It is a great honor for me to become an ambassador for the house of Dior, which represents excellence and timeless elegance. – shared the tennis star on his Instagram.

Forging a special bond that consolidates, more than ever, the mutual values of sharing and transmission that unite him with the house. Bold and passionate, the canadian athlete now embodies the spirit and uniqueness of dior style, modernity with a timeless signature. – shared the brand in a press release.