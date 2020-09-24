MFW: Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Emporio Armani presented it’s Spring Summer 2021 collection today in Milan with a show stopping fashion film as well as a specially photographed lookbook.

The lookbook in addition to a few star appearances in the short film aside features regular Armani runway models photographed in Mr Armani’s signature contemporary outfits. The film presented today by Emporio Armani features both men’s and women’s collection, under the Building Dialogues title.

Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2021 collection features sixty-two new menswear looks, you can see the whole collection in our gallery: