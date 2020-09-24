MFW: DSQUARED2 Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Dan and Dean Caten present their Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection for DSQUARED2 with an elegantly photographed new lookbook reveal during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week.

While a few Milan based brands are venturing back to runway presentations this is the second season the design duo has worked on a lookbook instead of a runway show. During Milano Fashion Week in June DSQUARED2 has released their Resort 2021 collection. Resort looks, while focusing on denim and sportswear pieces and undoubtedly hitting the essential DSQUARED2 aesthetic are vastly different from the garments just showcased in the main season line.

Just like for the womenswear part of the Spring Summer 2021 collection the brothers and their design team have brought back their classics with black and white monochrome dominating throughout the line. From classic double breasted suit pieces to timeless bomber jackets the new collection celebrates the signature of DSQUARED2. Military style inspired moments are juxtapositioned with the eye-catching use of lace in menswear. Even when resorting to the use of material as intricate as black lace the design team stays within the realm of simplicity envisioned for the Spring Summer 2021 season.

Nevertheless, in this complicated times perhaps going strong with a simple message is the required answer.

Discover twenty new menswear looks prepared for DSQUARED2 Menswear Spring Summer 2021 collection in our gallery: