Embrace the Extraordinary: Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Models Akbar Shamji, Finn Farrell, Nicolas Maupas and William Franklyn Miller star in Emporio Armani’s FW23 campaign

Emporio Armani
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Gregory Harris

Fashion photographer Gregory Harris captured the Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign starring Akbar Shamji, Finn Farrell, Nicolas Maupas, and William Franklyn Miller. In charge of styling was Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, with set design from Nicholas des Jardins. Beauty is work of hair stylist James Pecis, and makeup artist Maki Ryoke.

Emporio Armani
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Gregory Harris

The collection tells an unexpected tale against the fascinating backdrop of Manhattan’s cinematic beauty, underlining its timeless core while drawing influence from famous Emporio Armani Magazine photography and the vivid cityscape. The campaign captures dramatic and expressive moments, blurring the lines between surrealism and journalism. Each frame is alive with movement, capturing positions that defy gravity and exude obvious power. At its heart, the collection highlights the fundamental bond between people and the city, embodying Manhattan’s energy, movement, exchange, and inspiration.

Emporio Armani
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Gregory Harris

