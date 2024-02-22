Navigating Uncharted Territories: Etro Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Italian fashion house Etro presented its Fall Winter 2024 Collection, that navigates unknown territories, on Wednesday, February 21st, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Embarking on a journey without a map is akin to exploring the unknown, where chance encounters often shape our destinies. Just as Ulysses navigated the stormy waves in Homer’s Odyssey, emerging unscathed yet enriched by his encounters in unfamiliar lands, the Etro Fall Winter 2024 Collection invites us to explore the uncharted territories of fashion.

FALL WINTER 2024.25 COLLECTIONS

In ancient theatre, emotions and characters were brought to life through masks, mirroring the multifaceted nature of humanity. Etro breathes new life into this concept, with blown-up wrecks serving as archeological treasures and miniaturized masks adorning necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Each piece tells a story of history’s sediment, offering a glimpse into a world without boundaries.

Designer Marco De Vincenzo draws inspiration from ancient fabrics, viewing Etro’s past as a canvas for self-expression rather than a rigid blueprint. Like the wind that ruffles the hair of Ulysses as he sails between Scylla and Charybdis, Etro’s collection exudes a sense of movement and fluidity. Light layers cascade like waves, while scarves flutter like highlighter marks on a page.

Prints play a pivotal role in this narrative, with foils on felt and stencils on leather adding depth to each ensemble. Paisley, a signature motif of Etro, takes on new life as a large knitted stitch, symbolizing the interplay between tradition and innovation. Upholstery fabrics are reimagined as jackets, blurring the lines between fashion and function.

Jacquards adorn body stockings, creating a second skin that celebrates the beauty of the human form. This juxtaposition of fragility and strength serves as a metaphor for the duality of existence, uniting the male and female worlds in a harmonious blend of textures and hues.