A Collective Vision Shapes FENDI Fall Winter 2026 Collection

FENDI opens Fall Winter 2026.27 with Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first collection and a clear proposition. “Less I, more us” sets the direction and connects her work to the legacy of the House and the five Fendi sisters. The phrase frames fashion as a shared process built through exchange, cooperation, and collective intention. Chiuri places emphasis on relationships, positioning clothing within a system shaped by dialogue and mutual influence.

Chiuri directs attention toward sensation, movement, and the body’s impulses. Materials respond to touch and motion, allowing garments to follow the wearer’s rhythm. Clothing remains connected to lived experience, carrying emotional and personal significance.

Chiuri approaches the collection as a personal geography shaped through encounters and cultural references. Each piece reflects moments gathered across time, creating a wardrobe informed by exchange and observation. Artistic collaboration plays a central role in shaping this perspective. Contributions from Mirella Bentivoglio and SAGG Napoli introduce conceptual and linguistic dimensions that expand the function of clothing into a medium for communication and reflection.

The runway reinforces this shared vision as all looks appear within a unified framework that removes strict divisions between categories. Garments exist as part of everyday reality, accompanying movement, emotion, and individual presence. Tailoring, accessories, and layered elements emphasize continuity between personal identity and dress.

The collaboration with Archivio Mirella Bentivoglio anchors the collection in research focused on language and symbolic form. Bentivoglio’s practice moved between poetry, visual art, and performance, examining how words operate as physical structures. She explored fragmentation and reinterpretation to reveal how meaning shifts through form. Letters and symbols gained material presence, transforming language into visual and tactile elements. This approach informs a limited jewelry edition based on pieces she conceived in the early 1970s, now produced in collaboration with the archive.

Bentivoglio described these works as “verbal objects,” emphasizing their role as carriers of meaning. Her designs rely on semantic shifts and layered interpretation. Rings and other objects reorganize letters to generate multiple readings. The collaboration extends into garments and textiles, where phrases and graphic elements derived from her work appear across surfaces. Scarves and clothing translate written language into physical form.

SAGG Napoli introduces a parallel contribution through text-based works presented on scarves and T-shirts. Her statements address belonging, autonomy, and self-definition. Phrases such as “Rooted but not stuck,” “Loyal but not obedient,” and “Connected but not entangled” describe identity as an active condition shaped through balance. These ideas reflect her experience in competitive sport, where performance required coordination alongside individual focus.

Remodeling existing fur pieces requires dismantling each component, studying its structure, and reconstructing volume to suit contemporary use. This process restores relevance while preserving the history embedded in the material. Clothing carries memory shaped by ownership, inheritance, and lived experience. Restyling allows garments to continue their existence in new form, extending their lifespan.