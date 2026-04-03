Paul Lasfargues, Annaël Fila and Aristide Deslandes Lead Dior Fall 2026

Dior presents its Fall 2026 men’s campaign through a series of images captured by Buck Ellison, placing Paul Lasfargues, Annaël Fila, and Aristide Deslandes at the center of the frame. The three models define the visual direction, moving through a setting that situates them above the city.

The images unfold across the rooftops of Paris, where blue-grey mansard roofs meet buildings constructed from Lutetian limestone. This setting introduces a precise architectural context linked to the city’s 19th-century transformation under Georges-Eugène Haussmann.

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Paul Lasfargues, Annaël Fila, and Aristide Deslandes each bring a distinct presence to the campaign. Their interaction creates a sense of exchange, where the focus shifts between individual portraits and group compositions. The camera captures them in moments of stillness and movement, allowing their expressions and gestures to define the tone of each image.

Jonathan Anderson leads the creative direction, shaping the overall approach through a focus on positioning and visual clarity. Buck Ellison’s photography frames the models within the architectural lines of the city, using perspective to guide attention toward their presence. Styling by Benjamin Bruno supports this direction, maintaining a controlled approach that allows the models to remain the central focus.

Hair by Karim Belghiran and makeup by Ana Takahashi follow a similar approach, keeping the look precise and aligned with the tone of the campaign. Set design by Poppy Bartlett structures the environment without overwhelming the composition, while manicure by Ama Quashie adds detail that complements the overall image.

Set above the city, the rooftop setting creates a contained space where Paul Lasfargues, Annaël Fila, and Aristide Deslandes define each scene through movement and presence.