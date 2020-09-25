Fear of God X Ermenegildo Zegna Exclusive Collaboration

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zegna steps into the new chapter with the collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo from the breakthrough brand on the scene Fear of God. The collection is a result of the collaboration between Lorenzo and the artist director of Ermenegildo Zegna Alessandro Sartori.

RELATED: FALL WINTER 2020 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

The collection mixes Zegna’s Italian heritage with the sentiment of Californian subculture the Fear of God is thriving on. The collection itself is gender neutral thus redefining the well know stereotypes of masculine clothing. Alessandro Sartori shared:

The collection speaks to our audience just as it does Jerry Lorenzo’s, but we believe it can also appeal to a new client, thanks to the mix of Zegna’s impeccable tailoring and Fear of God’s concept of laid-back luxury. We have worked with great balance, without our ego’s ever surpassing one another, to create a unique new wardrobe. A perfect synthesis of our two souls: clothes to wear at any time of the day in order to feel good. And this is only the beginning, as our conversation has just begun

The collection is already becoming available at Zegna stores around the globe, but also on zegna.com in addition to a number of select specialty stores. Jerry Lorenzo adds:

This collaboration is based on mutual respect. When you meet someone for the first time, you immediately understand how far you can go. With Alessandro we understood each other from the very first moment, and this collection naturally evolved from our conversation. I design menswear but I always keep a woman in mind; I really love the way women wear men’s clothing. I have always been fascinated by Ermenegildo Zegna clothing and this collaboration provides my clients with the opportunity to experience tailoring stitched with freedom, which I think Zegna customers will also enjoy

Discover all the looks from the Fear of God X Ermenegildo Zegna: