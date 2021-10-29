Exclusive First Look: Thomas Brodie-Sangster Covers Vingt Sept Magazine

The Queen’s Gambit‘s actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster takes the cover story of Vingt Sept Magazine‘s XXVII Volume II The Masters edition lensed by fashion photographer Joupin Ghamsari. In charge of styling was Jheanelle Feanny. For a Warhol inspired story Thomas posed at the iconic National Trust Goldfinger property 2 Willows Road. In the interview Thomas talked about starting his career at a young age, working with Anya Joy-Taylor, the future plans, and more.

I somehow started a trend of dying with my characters, particularly getting stabbed. But whenever you die on screen, you obviously want it to be as dramatic as possible. You want it to be impactful and as tear-jerking as it can be. – Brodie-Sangster on his character’s dying

On life acting at a young age

I started when I was ten but at that age you want to be an astronaut. I looked at acting as playing, I put on a funny voice and pretended to be someone else. It seemed to work because I kept getting jobs.

Working with Anya Joy-Taylor

I just loved the story. It is about chess, but ultimately Anya’s character looks at chess as a way of dealing with life. It’s her way of having control over her life and I think everyone can relate to that. The more you cling to control, the further you can fall down into misery, which we also see here.

On the future

I haven’t done anything properly in space yet, apart from Star Wars, so that would be fun! I do like things to always be grounded in some form of reality though.

Photography © Joupin Ghamsari for Vingt Sept Magazine, find out more at vingtseptmagazine.com