Fashion designer Matthew M. Williams presented GIVENCHY Pre-Fall 2022 Collection that explores the brand’s tailoring heritage and archetypes through a modern lens.​ The designer finds balance between everyday reality and the precision, elegance and extravagance of the couture tradition. Fashion photographer Robin Galiegue captured the lookbook featuring models Aradj Sissoko and Ilias Loopmans. In charge of styling was Panos Yiapanis, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.