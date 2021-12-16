in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Keung To is the Cover Star of Men’s Uno HK December 2021 Issue

Photographer Leungmo and Mirror’s Keung To team up for Men’s Uno Hong Kong

Photography © Leungmo for Men’s Uno Hong Kong

Singer Keung To takes the cover story of Men’s Uno Hong Kong‘s December 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Leungmo. In charge of styling was Charles Wong, assisted by Tiffany Leung, with set design from Karson Liu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Man Chan at Chic Private I Salon, and makeup artist Rainbow Chung at Annie G Chan Makeup Centre. For the session Keung To is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Maison Margiela, Zegna, Givenchy, and Loewe.

