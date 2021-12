Fashion house NANUSHKA presented the Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti. Designer Sandra Sandor and her team focused on elevated and functional pieces for this collection. For this season the brand presented pajama separates, oversized blazers, cutout knits with ornamental prints, blanket like capes. The stars of the lookbook are models Leon Dame and Habib Masovic.