Discover Gucci GG Psychedelic Collection by Alessandro Michele

Inspired by the spirit of ‘70s psychedelia, the campaign is shot by Jordan Hemingway

© GUCCI

Discover Gucci GG Psychedelic Collection, a dreamscape of nocturnal reflections inspired by the spirit of ‘70s psychedelia. With its visual distortion, surreal imagery and wide colour spectrums, the campaign takes us into a fantastical night club where visitors are dressed up for the occasion.

From the cloakroom to the dance floor, the images by Jordan Hemingway are infused with the reflected light from mirror balls. As the night-loving creatures mingle and dance, the spinning ball picks up pace and hypnotises, eventually playfully absorbing the clubbers into a surreal space with giant mirrored walls. Have they been captured by the ball? Is this a waking dream? Who can tell?

The collection includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, shoes, small leather goods, accessories and a watch, and inspires a range of fine jewelry.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Art Director: Christopher Simmonds
Location: Pryzm, London
Photographer and Director: Jordan Hemingway
Hair Stylist: Alex Brownsell
Make Up: Thomas De Kluyver
Styling by Alessandro Michele
Music Credits
“TAKE A CHANCE” Bizzy & Co.
(A. Martinelli / A. Carrasco)
© 1982 Warner Chappell Music Italiana S.r.l. / Universal Music Italia S.r.l.
Courtesy of Warner Chappell Music Italiana S.r.l.
℗ 1982 D.J’S GANG S.r.l.

