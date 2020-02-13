Discover Gucci GG Psychedelic Collection by Alessandro Michele

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover Gucci GG Psychedelic Collection, a dreamscape of nocturnal reflections inspired by the spirit of ‘70s psychedelia. With its visual distortion, surreal imagery and wide colour spectrums, the campaign takes us into a fantastical night club where visitors are dressed up for the occasion.

From the cloakroom to the dance floor, the images by Jordan Hemingway are infused with the reflected light from mirror balls. As the night-loving creatures mingle and dance, the spinning ball picks up pace and hypnotises, eventually playfully absorbing the clubbers into a surreal space with giant mirrored walls. Have they been captured by the ball? Is this a waking dream? Who can tell?

The collection includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, shoes, small leather goods, accessories and a watch, and inspires a range of fine jewelry.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Location: Pryzm, London

Photographer and Director: Jordan Hemingway

Hair Stylist: Alex Brownsell

Make Up: Thomas De Kluyver

Styling by Alessandro Michele

