BOSS Welcomes S.COUPS as Brand Ambassador

S.COUPS, leader of the influential K-pop group SEVENTEEN, has taken on a new role as global brand ambassador for BOSS. The move introduces a fresh direction for the fashion label, with S.COUPS bringing a calm authority and sharp sense of style that matches the brand’s focus on clarity and intention.

As part of the collaboration, S.COUPS will represent BOSS at select appearances and serve as the face of future campaigns. His grounded presence and refined fashion choices reflect a natural alignment with the brand’s current vision. With SEVENTEEN gearing up for a major return this May, timed to their tenth anniversary, the partnership arrives at a moment that feels carefully considered rather than opportunistic.

In a statement, S.COUPS shared his perspective on the collaboration: “I’m incredibly honored to join BOSS as a global brand ambassador. To me, BOSS represents the ultimate in style, elegance, and self-determination. These are values that resonate deeply with me and help to drive my success in my musical career. I look forward to bringing my energy and love of fashion to this exciting collaboration. I can’t wait to wear iconic BOSS looks, and connect with fans and audiences worldwide through BOSS campaigns and events.”

Since SEVENTEEN’s debut in 2015, S.COUPS has shaped the group’s direction with a leadership style marked by consistency and a clear sense of identity. That same mindset now carries over into his approach to fashion, intentional, measured, and quietly self-assured. His ability to remain centered amid growing visibility has made him a touchstone for both fans and fellow performers.

For BOSS, working with S.COUPS strengthens its ties to global pop culture through someone who values structure and expression in equal measure. As SEVENTEEN prepares for a new chapter, S.COUPS adds another layer to his evolving public image. He continues to lead one of K-pop’s most successful groups while expanding into fashion with a presence that remains consistent and thoughtful.