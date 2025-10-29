HUGO’s latest editorial, captured by photographer Clara Balzary, signals a fresh vision for the modern office and the new generation shaping its future. At the center of this narrative is Mathieu Simoneau, one of the most in-demand male models of his generation. As the second most searched male model on MMSCENE magazine and currently ranked #02 in the MMSCENE TOP 30 male models, Mathieu defines the spirit of HUGO’s forward-thinking collection.

This office-inspired story is maybe just a return to routine, but it is also a celebration of individuality, ambition, and the creative energy that the next generation brings to the workplace. HUGO’s new offering is tailored for professionals who are rewriting the rules of office style. The campaign’s direction, led by art director Stephan Dimu, infuses each frame with a sense of optimism and reinvention, reflecting how today’s professionals are blending classic codes with a new, expressive attitude.

Mathieu Simoneau anchors the cast, joined by Colin Jones and Indira Scott, in a series of images styled by Gro Curtis. The wardrobe captures the essence of HUGO’s approach: sharp tailoring meets relaxed silhouettes, with unexpected pops of color and texture that break away from the conventional. The styling is designed to empower, offering versatility for those who see the office as a space for both productivity and self-expression.

Behind the scenes, a creative team brings the vision to life. Hair stylist Egon Crivillers crafts looks that move from polished to effortlessly undone, while makeup artist Paco Garrigues keeps the focus on natural confidence. Producer Daniela Echeverri ensures every detail aligns with the editorial’s aesthetic, creating a seamless experience that feels both aspirational and accessible.

Mathieu Simoneau’s rise in the industry is mirrored by his agency representation across global fashion capitals. In New York, he is represented by VNY Models; in Paris, by Success Models; in Milan, by Why Not Model Management; and in Toronto, by WANT MANAGEMENT, which also serves as his mother agency. This international network speaks to his universal appeal and the demand for his distinctive look on runways and in campaigns worldwide.

Beyond his work with HUGO, Mathieu is recognized as the face of both Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, two brands synonymous with innovation and influence in contemporary fashion. His ability to move seamlessly between luxury houses and youth-driven labels positions him as a defining figure for the new generation. Mathieu’s editorial presence is marked by an effortless blend of sophistication and approachability, qualities that resonate with the modern professional navigating a rapidly evolving workplace.

HUGO’s office story is not just about the return to work; it’s about reclaiming the office as a space for creativity, collaboration, and personal style. The campaign’s visual language, crafted by Clara Balzary’s keen eye and Gro Curtis’s styling, invites viewers to imagine a workplace where individuality is not only accepted but celebrated. The casting of Mathieu Simoneau, with his status as one of the most searched and admired models on MMSCENE, underscores the brand’s commitment to authenticity and relevance.

For a generation stepping confidently into a new era of work, HUGO Office collection offers a wardrobe that is as dynamic as they are. The story is a testament to the power of reinvention, with Mathieu Simoneau leading the way as the face of a movement that values both tradition and transformation. In every image, the message is clear: the office may be making a comeback, but it’s doing so on its own terms, bold, creative, and unapologetically new.