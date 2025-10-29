Supreme and Wu-Tang Clan Reconnect Through Style and Legacy

Supreme and Wu-Tang Clan come together this season for a collaboration that bridges fashion and music through the lens of New York’s underground. The partnership revisits the legacy of the Staten Island collective, whose 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) reshaped the global sound of hip-hop and gave rise to an era defined by raw storytelling and collective power.

The Fall 2025 collection celebrates Wu-Tang’s enduring influence while channeling Supreme’s streetwear authority. The lineup features a GORE-TEX Jacket and Pant, Hockey Jersey, Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, Camp Cap, Beanie, Skateboard, and Meissen® Mug and Tray, all adorned with references to the group’s unmistakable iconography.

Visual cues nod to Wu-Tang’s world: the sharp yellow and black contrast, kung-fu inspired motifs, and typography reminiscent of early album artwork. Supreme reimagines these cultural codes with precision tailoring and technical materials, bringing the Wu ethos into the rhythm of today’s streets.

Together, the two brands revisit a shared philosophy, one born in rebellion and artistry. This collaboration isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about evolution, the same fearless creativity that carried Wu-Tang from Staten Island basements to the global stage, and Supreme from skate decks to international design relevance.

The Supreme / Wu-Tang Clan Fall 2025 Collection drops October 30th at Supreme stores and online, with a November 1st release in Asia.