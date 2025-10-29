Kit Butler by Vincenzo Valente in a New Cover Story

Kit Butler, one of the defining faces of modern menswear, takes center stage for the October 2025 cover story of L’Officiel Magazine Italia. Captured with the vision of editor Giampietro Baudo, with fashion direction and styling by Giulio Martinelli, this editorial, “The Beauty and the Crow,” explores the duality of classic elegance and contemporary edge that Kit embodies so effortlessly. In charge of the photography was the talented Vincenzo Valente.

Kit Butler’s rise within the global modeling landscape has been marked by a rare versatility and depth. Represented in Milan by Fashion Model Management, Kit’s international presence is equally formidable, with agency representation spanning every major fashion capital: Soul Artist Management in New York, Bananas Models in Paris, Next London in London (also his mother agency), Brooks Modeling Agency in Amsterdam, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, Boss Models Cape Town in Cape Town, Le Management in Copenhagen, and MIKAs in Stockholm. This global roster reflects not just his demand but also his adaptability to the diverse aesthetics that define each city’s fashion scene.

For this L’Officiel Italia cover story, the creative team set out to capture the nuanced contrasts that define Kit’s appeal. Giampietro Baudo’s editorial vision leans into shadow and light, drawing out the tension between beauty and grit. Giulio Martinelli, serving as both Fashion Director and Fashion Editor/Stylist, curates a wardrobe that oscillates between refined tailoring and avant-garde statements. The styling highlights Kit’s sharp bone structure and signature gaze, pairing structured outerwear with unexpected textures and accessories that nod to both the romantic and the rebellious.

Hair stylist Mamrez Abbasi crafts looks that move seamlessly from tousled and natural to sleek and sculptural, reinforcing the theme of transformation at the heart of the story. Throughout the editorial, Kit’s ability to shift persona, moving from introspective to commanding, anchors the visual narrative. Each shot feels like a study in contrasts, with Kit’s presence both anchoring and elevating the concept.

The editorial’s title, “The Beauty and the Crow,” is an invitation to consider the interplay between allure and enigma. The crow, often a symbol of intelligence and transformation, mirrors Kit’s own trajectory in the industry: a model who is not content with surface beauty, but instead brings a thoughtful, almost cinematic quality to every image. The creative direction leans into this symbolism, with references to dark garments, inky palettes, and an atmosphere that is at once elegant and slightly mysterious.

Kit’s career has been defined by a willingness to embrace both the commercial and the conceptual. From high-profile runway appearances in Paris and Milan to editorial features that push the boundaries of fashion storytelling, Kit’s portfolio is as varied as it is impressive. His collaborations with leading photographers, stylists, and designers have established him as a true chameleon-able to embody the vision of each creative team while maintaining a distinct personal identity.

Kit is also the most searched male model across MMSCENE pages, landing him the #01 spot in MMSCENE top 30 male models countdown.

Discover the full story featuring Kit Butler on L’Officiel Italia.