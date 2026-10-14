KENZO Pre-Spring 2027 Captures Summer in Japan

KENZO introduces its Pre-Spring 2027 campaign, with photographer and director Piczo capturing the collection in Chiba, Japan. Under the creative direction of Nigo, the campaign follows the daily routine of an artisan, connecting the designer’s interest in Japanese culture with the practical influences shaping the season. The imagery explores three environments, moving from a ceramics workshop to a traditional Japanese residence before concluding outdoors.

The campaign takes its direction from KENZO Work & Play, a label from the brand’s archives that Nigo brings back for Pre-Spring 2027. The concept focuses on clothing that accommodates different activities throughout the day, with workwear references, graphic details, and casual essentials shaping the collection. Piczo translates these ideas into a photographic story that follows an artisan between professional activities and time away from work.

A ceramics workshop introduces the campaign’s first setting, establishing a direct connection with Nigo’s personal passion for pottery. The space reflects the relationship between clothing and daily activity, providing a natural environment for the collection’s functional designs. Workwear influences inform the garments, while the workshop setting emphasizes the practical character behind the Work & Play concept.

The story continues inside a traditional Japanese house, where the pace changes as the artisan returns home. Piczo shifts the focus toward the domestic environment, presenting the collection through moments of rest and everyday routines. The change of location creates another perspective on the clothing, placing casual silhouettes within a familiar residential setting.

For the final chapter, the campaign heads outdoors, surrounded by trees and greenery. This setting introduces a more spontaneous atmosphere, reflecting the playful side of Nigo’s seasonal concept. Together, the three locations establish a sequence of activities that connects the collection with the changing rhythm of a summer day.

The Pre-Spring 2027 menswear incorporates varsity-inspired designs alongside recognizable KENZO graphics. Among the recurring elements is the Ikat Flower, a motif that takes inspiration from the Japanese Kasuri textile tradition. The reference connects the collection with traditional Japanese fabric techniques while introducing a graphic element to the contemporary wardrobe.

KENZO also returns to its Signature motif, presenting the familiar design in a two-color variation. The Kenzogram monogram appears throughout the ready-to-wear selection and accessories, continuing the brand’s use of recognizable graphic references.

Lighter garments reflect the transition toward summer, with coral and light blue stripes adding color to the collection. Floral embroidery and decorative details draw from Japan’s cherry blossom season, extending Nigo’s interest in Japanese references into the clothing itself.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

KENZO Pre-Spring 2027 explores the connection between personal interests, everyday routines, and contemporary menswear. The campaign draws from Nigo’s interest in ceramics and traditional Japanese culture, placing the clothing within environments that reflect different aspects of daily life. The returning Work & Play concept provides the foundation for a collection designed around practical dressing, graphic identity, and seasonal versatility.