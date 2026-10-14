Louis Vuitton Trunk Edition Follows Callum Turner in New York

Louis Vuitton presents its Spring Summer 2027 Men’s Trunk Campaign, starring House Ambassador Callum Turner in a series of photographs and a short film by Gregory Harris. Shot in New York City, the campaign follows Turner as a business traveller taking time away from his daily obligations. Through a series of personal rituals, the actor introduces the second Trunk Edition from Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, a collection centered on classic menswear and exceptional materials.

The campaign takes inspiration from a lifestyle shaped by individual interests and personal taste. Turner portrays a traveller who finds time for familiar activities between professional engagements. He plays chess, reads the newspaper, enjoys afternoon tea, and spends time with his dog. Other moments capture him practicing his golf putting and freshening up, creating a portrait of a character who approaches his daily routine with care and curiosity.

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Gregory Harris photographs the scenes on film, bringing a cinematic quality to the portraits. His close-up compositions direct attention toward the collection’s fabrics, construction, and subtle finishing details. The imagery explores how clothing fits into the character’s personal routine, with Turner’s gestures and surroundings contributing to the campaign’s narrative.

For Spring Summer 2027, Pharrell Williams develops the Louis Vuitton Trunk Editions concept through a focused selection of wardrobe essentials. The collection draws from traditional menswear, placing particular importance on the quality and character of the materials. Classic shirts, trousers, and jackets form the foundation, with familiar designs receiving careful attention through their fabric compositions.

Crisp cotton silk poplin introduces a refined finish to traditional shirting, while double-face cashmere vicuña contributes to the collection’s material direction. Cotton-cashmere indigo-washed denim adds another texture to the wardrobe, extending the use of exceptional fabrics into casual dressing. These choices reflect Williams’ interest in clothing that maintains a sophisticated appearance while accommodating the practical requirements of everyday life.

Branding remains discreet throughout the collection. Small VVN Louis Vuitton signature tabs identify the garments, allowing the fabrics and their construction to take priority. This approach gives familiar menswear pieces a distinct identity through material selection and finishing, maintaining the collection’s emphasis on refined essentials.

The Trunk Edition also draws from Louis Vuitton’s interpretation of dandyism, placing personal expression within the conventions of classic dressing. Turner brings this idea into the campaign through his portrayal of a traveller whose wardrobe accompanies different aspects of his day. The clothing supports the character’s individual preferences, reflecting a considered approach to personal style.

Through the combination of Harris’ film photography and Turner’s performance, the campaign presents Pharrell Williams’ latest menswear offering within a cinematic account of everyday leisure. The actor’s character provides a perspective on the collection, connecting traditional clothing references with contemporary habits and interests.