Lacoste Names Formula 1 Driver Pierre Gasly as Ambassador

Lacoste appoints Pierre Gasly as its latest ambassador, bringing the French Formula 1 driver into the brand’s expanding network of international figures. Born in Rouen in 1996, Gasly began karting at the age of six and progressed through the ranks of motorsport with speed and consistency. He made his Formula 1 debut in 2017 and secured his place among leading French drivers through a series of key results, including a podium finish at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix and a win at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Gasly currently competes for the BWT Alpine F1 team, a position he has held since 2023. Early in the 2026 season, after three races, he ranks eighth in the overall drivers standings. His career reflects a steady rise within the sport, supported by performance and a clear presence beyond the track.

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Lacoste selects Gasly for his connection to both sport and style. He shows a strong interest in tennis and golf, two disciplines closely linked to the brand’s identity. His approach reflects a generation of athletes who move across different areas of culture, with sport remaining central to their public image.

As part of the collaboration, Gasly becomes the face of the Lacoste polo. René Lacoste introduced the piqué polo shirt in the 1930s as a more comfortable option for tennis players, replacing restrictive styles worn at the time. The design allowed greater freedom of movement and established a new standard for sportswear. Over time, the polo moved beyond the court and became a staple within contemporary wardrobes.

Gasly points to the polo as a defining element of Lacoste’s identity, describing it as a piece that originated in tennis and developed into a widely recognized symbol of modern style. He also notes how the brand translates its sporting origins into a current vision of dress. His role centers on representing this key product, with further projects planned for the coming months.

Lacoste CEO Eric Vallat describes Gasly as a strong match for the brand, citing his international career, high standards, and connection to sports such as tennis and golf. Vallat positions the collaboration as a continuation of Lacoste’s relationship with sport, carried forward through figures who reflect its direction today.