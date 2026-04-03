Balenciaga Radar and Triple S.2 Campaign Featuring Hugo Ekitike

Balenciaga introduces its latest sneaker campaign on April 3, 2026, centered on the Radar and Triple S.2. Developed under Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the release positions footwear within a structured narrative focused on routine, discipline, and daily performance. Football player Hugo Ekitike leads the campaign, offering a perspective grounded in training, repetition, and consistency.

The Radar sneaker presents a streamlined silhouette defined by its 360-degree lacing system, wrapping the foot with precision and control. Its construction prioritizes flexibility, allowing the shoe to respond to movement across different conditions. In contrast, the Triple S.2 builds on a familiar foundation, shifting toward a more technical direction. The updated design refines proportion and structure through a layered sole and engineered upper, creating a balance between volume and function.

Both models draw from athletic references while maintaining Balenciaga’s distinct approach to sneaker design. Radar focuses on adaptability and lightness, while Triple S.2 emphasizes weight and presence through its hybrid construction. Together, they establish two parallel directions within the same product framework.

Photographed by Mark Peckmezian with video direction by Mitch Ryan, the campaign follows a controlled visual language. Hugo Ekitike appears in a sequence of environments tied to preparation and recovery, where repetition becomes the central focus. The sneakers are styled with TechWear looks and pieces from the Fall 2026 collection, placed within everyday settings that reflect the structure of training routines.

Objects associated with nutrition, hydration, and rest appear throughout the campaign, reinforcing a system built on consistency. Each element contributes to a clear narrative around performance, where results come through sustained effort. The visuals position the product within this rhythm, connecting design directly to use.

Alongside the campaign, Balenciaga releases a series of playlists drawn from real workout routines. These selections extend the project beyond image, introducing sound as part of a broader framework of discipline and focus.

The Radar and Triple S.2 sneakers are now available in select stores and through Balenciaga’s official channels.