Tod’s Introduces Stray Kids’ Han as Its Brand Ambassador

Tod’s has appointed Han of Stray Kids as its latest brand ambassador, welcoming the performer into the Italian fashion house’s international roster. To introduce the partnership, the brand released a new series of portraits featuring Han in two signature Tod’s designs.

The images present Han through the lens of contemporary Italian style, drawing on the individuality and relaxed confidence that define his public image. Tod’s cited his creativity, positive energy and worldwide influence as key reasons behind the appointment, connecting those qualities with the house’s aim to engage a new generation.

Han has developed a wide international following through his work with Stray Kids. Alongside his performances, he contributes to songwriting and production, which has helped establish his distinct creative identity.

According to Tod’s, Han brings an individual perspective and a modern sensibility to the brand. The house connects his appointment with its focus on Italian style, quality and contemporary elegance, giving the partnership a clear link between his global profile and the company’s established identity.

Han said he felt honored to begin his new role with Tod’s. He also shared his admiration for the house’s Italian production, quality and design. Through future activities, he hopes to experience and communicate the values and lifestyle represented by the brand.

His first official engagement as a Tod’s ambassador will take place on June 21, when he attends the house’s men’s presentation during Milan Fashion Week.

Tod’s plans to involve Han in further campaigns and projects as the collaboration continues. The appointment brings one of Stray Kids’ globally recognized members into the brand’s fashion universe while supporting Han’s growing role within the industry.