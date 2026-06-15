Ludovic de Saint Sernin Unveils SS26 Swimwear Campaign

Ludovic de Saint Sernin heads to Rio de Janeiro for its Spring Summer 2026 swimwear campaign, continuing the brand’s annual series built around destinations connected to freedom, sensuality and self expression. The latest edition places signature menswear styles within the city’s beaches, modernist architecture and Atlantic coastline.

Spanish photographer Jorge Perez Ortiz captures the campaign, with Pau Avia overseeing the styling. The images feature an all Brazilian cast of Juan Felipe, Juan Pablo, Lucas Ribeiro and Thomas Reinold Schmidt.

The campaign unfolds through several Rio locations. An Oscar Niemeyer designed residence in São Conrado provides a modernist setting defined by broad architectural forms and open spaces. The series then shifts toward sun bleached beaches, coastal rocks and the Atlantic Ocean, placing the collection within environments closely tied to the city’s daily beach culture.

Perez Ortiz photographs the cast as they emerge from the water, run along the shoreline and rest beneath the tropical sun. Other images capture personal exchanges between the models. Rio’s close relationship with the body, sensuality and beach culture supports the campaign’s focus on swimwear as an expression of identity.

The Spring Summer 2026 edition follows the return of Ludovic de Saint Sernin menswear swimwear last season. The category has formed part of the brand since its earliest collections, and the new campaign continues its development through familiar styles and a destination led visual concept.

The Rio series also extends Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s wider approach to swimwear campaigns. Each annual edition places the collection within a location that reflects the brand’s interest in desire, individuality and physical confidence. This season, Rio provides architecture, coastal scenery and an active beach culture that support those ideas throughout the images.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

The complete Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swimwear Spring Summer 2026 collection is now available through the brand’s website and will remain available throughout the summer season.