Reebok Welcomes “Off Campus” Star Belmont Cameli

Reebok names Belmont Cameli as its newest global brand ambassador through a multi-season partnership centered on the brand’s Classics category. The 28-year-old actor joins Reebok after the success of Prime Video’s hockey romance series “Off Campus,” where he plays team captain Garrett Graham.

The role introduced Cameli to a wider audience and quickly turned him into an online favorite. Reebok now places that momentum behind its “Born Classic. Worn for Life.” platform, which connects familiar footwear with a new generation of consumers.

Reebok photographed the campaign on the streets of Los Angeles. The images follow Cameli during an off-duty moment and use a candid, understated approach. He wears two established Reebok silhouettes, the Club C 85 Vintage and the EX-O-FIT Hi, showing how each style fits into casual daily dressing.

The Club C 85 Vintage brings a low-profile shape to the campaign, while the EX-O-FIT Hi introduces a higher cut. Cameli already wore the EX-O-FIT Hi before joining the project and brought his personal pair to the shoot. That detail gives the partnership a practical connection to his existing style and supports Reebok’s focus on sneakers that become part of regular life.

“The Reebok Classics have been my go-to sneaker for years – they’re cool, easy to wear, and only get better with time,” Cameli said. His comment explains why the partnership developed naturally and places the campaign within his own experience with the brand.

Reebok describes Cameli as part of a generation of talent shaping current fashion and culture through individuality and authenticity. His role within the company extends beyond a single campaign, since the multi-season agreement positions him as an ongoing face for the Classics selection. The partnership also gives Reebok access to an audience that knows him through television, social media and the growing attention around “Off Campus.”

The campaign keeps the focus on personal style and familiar products. Reebok avoids an elaborate setup and instead follows Cameli through Los Angeles in clothing and sneakers that suit his public image.