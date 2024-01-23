Backstage at Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Show

Luxury house Louis Vuitton unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Collection with a fashion show during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The Collection explores the essence of the American Western wardrobe, shedding light on its origins through the lens of travel, the Maison’s fundamental instinct and perpetual mind expander. The collection examines the roots of workwear with Louis Vuitton‘s savoir-faire, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship, including precious gem embellishments, hand-painting, and expert embroidery techniques. This sartorial journey illuminates the iconography of American Western dress and involves creative collaborations with artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations, incorporating their influence in sound, staging, and elements of the collection. The collection also features a collaboration with the American bootmaker Timberland.

RELATED: LOUIS VUITTON FALL WINTER 2024 LOOKS

The quest is grounded in the LVERS community, a perpetual presence at the core of Maison’s men’s practice. From concept to realization, each garment and accessory within this collection is conceived within a creative ecosystem, reflecting a cross-pollination of minds and skills. The Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme, its ateliers, and collaborators exemplify a state of mind founded on warmth, wellbeing, and inclusiveness – a perspective that resonates with a global community connected by an appreciation for Maison’s core values: discernment, savoir-faire, and travel as an eternal source of vitality.

Savoir-faire pays homage to the intrinsic workwear of the American Western wardrobe. Denim is adorned with pearl-and-sequin floral embroideries, gunmetal-washed, and embellished with sunbeam and rain beading, or printed with Western floral motifs. Chaps manifest in denim or fringed leather, studded or embroidered with Monogram and florals, while leather jackets and trousers mimic saddle embossing. Buffalo Check, a fusion of plaid and Damier, appears in bushed flannel, tweed, sequins, and shearling intarsia across coats, jackets, and shirts. Blanket coats and gilets feature cowboy Monogram, pyjamas crafted in cowboy lace, and a tweed jacket with a cowboy-infused ‘horsetooth’ pattern. Original cowboy paintings are adapted into jacquard fabric for raincoats, dry canvases used in a rope-embroidered jacket, and prints on garments aged as if eroded by the prairie sun.

Discover behind the scenes moments captured at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 fashion show in the gallery below: