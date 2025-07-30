Nike Launches Kobe x FC Barcelona Collection

Nike has partnered with FC Barcelona to introduce a collection that brings the Kobe Sheath logo to football for the first time. The release includes the club’s 2025.26 away kit, new footwear, and a full apparel range. The collaboration reflects the connection between Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality and FC Barcelona’s approach to high-performance sport, shaped by mutual respect and discipline.

The 2025.26 away jersey leads the collection. Nike replaced its Swoosh with the Sheath logo and positioned it next to the Barça crest. The shirt uses a Team Gold base with Persian Violet and black details. Both emblems feature a 3D snakeskin gloss finish. The shorts carry a black base with snakeskin-textured fabric and violet accents. Socks include the Sheath up the shin and “Barça” lettering on the back.

Alongside the kit, Nike introduced three footwear options and a range of apparel. The Kobe x FC Barcelona Air Force 1 Protro, Kobe 4 Protro, and post-match slide extend the collaboration into everyday and performance wear. The apparel includes co-branded lifestyle pieces that complement the kit and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike (@nike)

The Kobe x FC Barcelona collection arrives with a campaign built around the concept “Better is the Only Choice.” The centerpiece of the rollout, a film titled Mamba Rondo, features narration by first-team men’s coach Hansi Flick. The short focuses on the rondo drill, a key part of FC Barcelona’s training system. The drill serves as a visual anchor for the campaign, showing how repetition, precision, and pressure define the mentality behind both Kobe Bryant’s approach and the club’s daily routine.

The campaign features Nike-affiliated FC Barcelona athletes such as Alejandro Balde, Pablo Gavi, Patricia Guijarro, Frenkie de Jong, Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo, Claudia Pina, and Alexia Putellas.

The apparel is available now through Nike online and retail, the Barça Official Store, and partner locations. The footwear launches globally on July 31, with more regions to follow. FC Barcelona will wear the new away kit for the first time during the club’s preseason match against FC Seoul on July 31.