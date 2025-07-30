Marial Akech Fronts MMSCENE Magazine August Digital Cover

Model Marial Akech fronts the digital cover of MMSCENE Magazine‘s August edition. Represented by The MiLK Collective, Marial appears in an editorial shaped by a focused and cohesive vision, with each team member contributing to the final result with precision.

Photographer Josh Upton captured the editorial with a clear focus on structure and atmosphere, working closely with stylist Dominik Radomski to define the visual tone. Antonio Gennarelli supported the fashion direction as styling assistant. Set designer Poppy Whitehorn constructed a clean and intentional environment, while Alex Kim directed the lighting to enhance every detail. Hair stylist Takumi Horiwaki and makeup artist Elena Broccoli completed the look, adding the final touches to a tightly coordinated creative effort.

Stay tuned for the full story and exclusive interview with Marial Akech.

Photographer: Josh Upton

Stylist: Dominik Radomski

Styling Assistant: Antonio Gennarelli

Set Design: Poppy Whitehorn

Lighting: Alex Kim

Model: Marial Akech at The MiLK Collective

Make up: Elena Broccoli

Hair: Takumi Horiwaki