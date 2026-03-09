Off-White Fall Winter 2026 Introduces ‘Mr. Davis’ Collection

Off-White Fall Winter 2026, titled “Mr. Davis,” centers on the cultural impact of Miles Davis and the radical shift his work created in music and style. Creative director Ib Kamara looks closely at the period surrounding the release of Davis’s 1970 album Bitches Brew. The record transformed jazz by expanding its sound through rock, funk, and electronic elements. Kamara draws from that experimental mindset and translates it into clothing that reflects improvisation, transformation, and personal identity.

The project gained direction during Kamara’s visit to the Miles Davis archive. Research inside the archive revealed the depth of Davis’s artistic influence and the boldness of his personal style. Kamara saw clear parallels between Davis’s creative method and the approach that defines Off-White. Both operate through experimentation and shifts in perception. Davis used improvisation as a creative language, while Off-White continues the conceptual direction established by Virgil Abloh through subtle design ideas that alter how garments communicate with culture.

Kamara also examines the moment when Miles Davis met Betty Davis. Their relationship influenced Davis’s personal style and artistic direction. During this period, his image became more experimental and visually expressive. Kamara reflects on the transformative power that personal relationships can have on creative identity.

Menswear carries the energy of this narrative through garments that reinterpret classic wardrobe codes. Kamara constructs the season through separates that reshape familiar silhouettes. Flared denim appears across several looks and introduces a reference to Davis’s expressive stage presence. Knitted shirts, tailored vests, and jackets establish the foundation of the wardrobe.

Tailored pieces maintain clear structure while allowing a relaxed presence connected to street culture. Silhouettes shift between sharper tailoring and looser proportions. Jackets follow a defined line while trousers expand through flared shapes that extend the silhouette. Fabrics appear treated and evolving, suggesting garments shaped by time and use. Surfaces carry a sense of development that mirrors the improvisational approach associated with Davis’s music.

Polka dots appear throughout the collection as a recurring visual code. The pattern references Miles Davis’s personal fascination with the motif while connecting to Off-White’s Meteor symbol. Neutral tones anchor the collection while brighter hues introduce intensity. Saturated red, acid blue, Kelly green, and vivid yellow appear across garments and punctuate the palette.

Music remains central to the Off-White universe. Kamara developed the show’s soundtrack with Fabiana Palladino and Tendai. The season also introduces a capsule developed with the Miles Davis Estate.