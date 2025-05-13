W Korea Features ENHYPEN in Prada

Prada ’s Days of Summer collection finds fresh momentum in W Korea’s latest editorial, starring K-pop phenomenon ENHYPEN and photographed by Kim Heejune. Set against a stark white backdrop, the six members pose on modular scaffolding, lending the images an architectural edge.

The collection trades heavyweight fabrics for lightweight linens, breathable cottons, and silk blends in a muted palette of ivory, soft terracotta, and pale blue. Key pieces include high-waisted shorts with oversized cargo pockets, fluid wide-leg trousers detailed with jacquard bands, and relaxed short-sleeve shirts in tonal stripes. Subtle hardware, brushed silver buckles and streamlined zippers, anchors each look in Prada’s signature modernist ethos.

Kim Heejune turns the scaffolding into a kinetic stage for ENHYPEN, Hybe and CJ ENM’s seven-member group behind hits like “Given-Taken” and “Drunk-Dazed.” The members lean against metal bars, move through the grid, and stand on platforms to show how crisp linen shirts and wide-leg trousers shift with the body

Individual styling choices underscore each member’s personal charisma. One strikes a refined contrast in a crisp linen jacket, gray trousers, and a cognac leather weekender, while another layers a terracotta tank under an open-weave overshirt. Denim appears in both a distressed jacket and faded jeans, and a striped knit top is paired with leather shorts and a canvas tote. These combinations demonstrate the line’s versatility across casual and elevated contexts.

Prada’s collaboration with ENHYPEN reflects the brand’s strategy to engage global youth culture through authentic partnerships. By featuring idols at the forefront of fashion conversations, the house taps into a fanbase that values visual storytelling . This editorial marks another milestone in Prada’s ongoing exploration of how luxury labels can resonate with a new generation.