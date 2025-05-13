MCM and SNIPES Launch “Make It Miami” Collection with DJ Khaled

MCM and SNIPES have partnered with DJ Khaled to unveil Make It Miami, a limited-edition capsule collection that bridges German luxury design and global streetwear energy. Bold, expressive, and rooted in Miami’s unique aesthetic, the collection delivers a confident blend of craftsmanship and cultural heat.

As SNIPES’ Chief Creative Officer, DJ Khaled played a key role in shaping the capsule’s direction, infusing it with personal touches inspired by his deep connection to Miami. From saturated color palettes to textural details, the collection feels distinctly local while remaining globally relevant.

At the core of Make It Miami is a new visual identity, an exclusive MCM x SNIPES logo that appears across apparel and accessories. The pieces embrace an energetic color story with black, white, pink, and turquoise dominating the lineup. Glittering studs, gradient finishes, bold typography, and streetwear silhouettes speak to both brands’ willingness to experiment with form and finish.

Key items in the apparel range include the Gradient Resort Shirt ($299.99) and the Miami Palm Bomber Jacket ($599.99), statement pieces that reinterpret MCM’s heritage through a streetwear lens. The capsule also features relaxed-fit hoodies, graphic tees, and co-branded shorts, all designed with the Miami climate and lifestyle in mind.

Accessories are a standout component of the collection, particularly two co-designed bag lines that reflect the dual identities of the collaboration. A sleek, black nylon bag series is available exclusively through SNIPES, while white leather editions are offered only at MCM. Both lines feature the custom logo and highlight the contrast between streetwear ease and luxury refinement.

Prices for the Make It Miami capsule range from $199.99 to $599.99 for apparel, and $350 to $800 for accessories. Though released just days ago, several key pieces have already sold out, underscoring the demand for culturally driven, high-impact design.

The Make It Miami collection shows how regional identity can shape luxury fashion. The collection doesn’t dilute either brand’s values, instead, it brings them together in a way that feels authentic, expressive, and designed for today’s global audience.

The Make It Miami collection is available now at select MCM and SNIPES stores and online platforms. With its unapologetic visuals and confident silhouettes, it redefines what it means to bring streetwear and luxury into the same conversation.

