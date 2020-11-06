Premium Sustainable: Erik Van Gils Models Reserved FW20 Collection

Top model Erik Van Gils poses in looks from Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2020 Premium Sustainable collection for brand’s latest story lensed by fashion photographers Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel at AFPHOTO.

In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with set design from Ania Witko, casting direction by Piotr Chamier, and retouching by Paul Drozdowski. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Dariia Day.