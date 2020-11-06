in ELITE Models, Erik van Gils, Lookbooks, Marilyn Agency, Menswear, Modelwerk, Nest Models, NEXT Models, RESERVED Menswear, Uno Models, Wilhelmina Models

Premium Sustainable: Erik Van Gils Models Reserved FW20 Collection

#EcoAware: Photographers Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel captured Reserved’s FW20 Premium Sustainable story

Erik Van Gils
©RESERVED, Photography by Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel

Top model Erik Van Gils poses in looks from Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2020 Premium Sustainable collection for brand’s latest story lensed by fashion photographers Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel at AFPHOTO.

Erik Van Gils
©RESERVED, Photography by Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel

In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with set design from Ania Witko, casting direction by Piotr Chamier, and retouching by Paul Drozdowski. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Dariia Day.

Erik Van Gils
