Tommy Hilfiger welcomes Jung Hae In as the face of its Fall 2025 campaign, “The Hilfiger Racing Club.” The South Korean actor, admired for his easy confidence and refined sense of style, becomes the latest addition to Hilfiger’s expanding circle of global talent. Known for connecting prep to culture in unexpected ways, the brand casts Hae In to embody the excitement of racing as a metaphor for his career and approach to personal style.

The campaign frames prep through a racing lens, fast, energized, and unbound by rules. Hilfiger stages this new chapter with events, activations, and collaborations that extend beyond fashion into lifestyle and culture. Jung Hae In stands at the center of this energy, joining an international cast that includes Nicholas Hoult and Claudia Schiffer. His involvement signals the brand’s ongoing focus on tapping figures whose influence reaches well beyond entertainment.

“Style can surprise you,” Jung Hae In explains. “I enjoy when familiar pieces are transformed with unexpected details that make them feel entirely new. This campaign captures that energy, and it’s exciting to be part of a story that celebrates both tradition and reinvention.” His perspective mirrors the tone of the campaign: classic shapes, revised and sharpened for today.

The collection itself draws on Hilfiger’s New York roots, layering tradition with contemporary details. Sandstone tartan shirting appears under suede outerwear, while long navy cashmere coats elevate tailoring. A blue down vest styled with an Oxford shirt and tie references collegiate prep, but with a modern edge. The mix of textures and layers points to Hilfiger’s approach: pushing prep into fresh territory without losing its recognizable codes.

Tommy Hilfiger describes this ongoing approach as a four-decade exploration. “From the beginning, I’ve blended classic American style with vibrant cultural influences,” he says. “‘The Hilfiger Racing Club’ brings a fresh twist to a celebrated preppy moment and sets the stage for where we’re heading next.”

Available now through tommy.com, global retail, and select partners, the Fall 2025 collection extends Hilfiger’s message of inclusivity and reinvention.