Culture Vulture: John Richmond Spring Summer 2026 Collection

For Spring Summer 2026, John Richmond introduced Culture Vulture, a project that replaced the runway with fashion staged as live performance. Spanning three nights in London, Milan, and Paris, the concept linked cities together with a continuous current of energy. The format pushed Richmond’s reputation for defiance further, showing fashion as something lived and felt rather than presented in silence.

The launch in London set the tone. During Fashion Week, Richmond transformed Covent Garden’s STEREO club into a hybrid of gig and show. Lights, sound, and a live band created chaos on stage as models moved through the crowd. The club’s raw atmosphere underscored Richmond’s connection to London’s underground, where music and fashion constantly collide.

The SS26 collection itself leaned into Richmond’s musical roots. References stretched from 70s soul boys and pre-punk Americana to Gothic influences and the glamour of nightlife. Subcultures collided, producing a language instantly recognizable as Richmond’s. Fabrics came in contrasts: satin with organza, lace with leather, distressed denim against sheer georgette. Couture beadwork appeared alongside tattoo-inspired graphics, while the silhouettes carried both sharpness and raw sensuality.

Color framed the season with intent. Black and ivory formed the base, while vivid shades of gold and turquoise cut through with impact. This palette balanced refinement with rebellion. Styling by Mirko Pedone sharpened the editorial vision, drawing on his deep connection to youth culture. Casting director Carola Monteleone selected models with a raw and authentic presence, intensifying the unpolished mood that defined the show.

Once the runway closed, the energy carried into a full-scale party. Richmond collaborated with The1989, a platform known for its ties to underground culture, to extend the night. The line-up reflected the same cross-pollination found in the clothes. Paul Simon of The Clash played back-to-back with Dan Donovan, Faris Badwan of The Horrors joined the set, and Solange Smith performed a live poem. Sounds Mint and other underground names added to the momentum. Photographer The Cobra Snake documented the night with his trademark lens for sweat, sparks, and chaos.

After its debut in London, Culture Vulture moves into Milan and Paris with open-format gatherings. Each stop redefines the idea of a show, inviting musicians, dancers, stylists, and artists to participate directly in the performance.

Across three nights and three cities, Culture Vulture affirmed John Richmond’s instinct for risk. SS26 stood where fashion meets subculture, carried by music, nightlife, and the creative energy of those who wear it.