Burberry Presents Summer 2026 Collection at LFW

Burberry unveiled its Summer 2026 collection at Perks Field in Kensington Gardens, returning to the private London site that staged the house’s shows in 2014, 2015, and 2016. For this season, Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee drew inspiration from the energy of the UK music scene, building the collection around live performance, sound, and the artists who shape cultural shifts. He described music as an outlet for originality, self-expression, and belonging, with the spirit of festivals, concerts, and stadium shows setting the tone for Summer 2026.

The staging reflected the look and feel of summer gigs. An earth-toned runway and cube seating referenced the atmosphere of outdoor festivals, while Burberry once again partnered with Benji B, who curated a soundtrack from the archive of Black Sabbath. The tent, finished in the house’s signature gabardine, nodded to the weatherproof fabric created by Thomas Burberry while also offering cover from the unpredictability of British skies.

Lee directed the menswear toward narrow cuts, saturated color, and fabric innovation. Slim jackets in wool, denim, and whipstitched leather paired with tapered trousers and striped cotton poplin shirts defined the tailoring. Trenches came reworked with macramé inserts, while raincoats in cotton and raffia carried flashes of Burberry Check. Outerwear reflected the haze of a British summer, with silk bomber jackets, oversized waxed parkas, and foil-coated denim. The Foxfield trench joined the line-up alongside Harrington jackets and the Summerside, Rayne, and Isleworth trenches, which referenced a 1927 Burberry coat.

Surface detail brought depth to the menswear offering. Tarot prints by Pamela Colman Smith appeared on trenches and silk pieces, embroidered suns and clouds traced the edges of shirts, and paisley patterns were laser-cut into calfskin. Knitwear introduced artisanal treatments with macramé panels and crochet trousers, while elongated scarves came with heavy fringing. The palette grounded itself in beige, brown, and indigo, offset with saturated tones, argyle knits, and tiled jacquards.

Footwear reinforced the emphasis on outdoor strength and craft. The new Tone lace-up boot cut to a mid-calf shape, finished in Burberry Check canvas or weathered leather. The equestrian-inspired Ledger boot returned in python-print check, waxed suede, and cracked leather. For summer, the Baez sandal introduced whipstitching and metal buckles, giving a utilitarian edge.

Burberry’s Summer 2026 confirmed Lee’s focus on music culture and craft. The collection balanced archival references with new tailoring codes, while prints and textures drawn from gardens and British art animated the runway with rhythm and color.