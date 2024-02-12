Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall Winter 2024 runway event, staged on February 9, 2024, in New York City, was all about the perfect “New York Moment,” set in the iconic Grand Central’s Oyster Bar, with colors of red, white and blue prevailing.

Tommy Hilfiger once again blends sporty elements into his designs, offering an updated take on classic American sportswear. This season’s lineup revisits quintessential ’90s preppy items, such as rugby shirts, blazers, chinos, and varsity jackets, and enhances them with a rich array of textures like corduroy, herringbone, and subtle pinstripes. The collection gives a new version of women’s tailored coats, crafting them from plush camel wool, striking checks, and warm tweeds, while introducing luxurious cashmere into cable knits and polo mini-dresses, drawing from a period where Tommy Hilfiger loosened the traditional preppy aesthetic with wider trouser legs, casual button-downs, and boxy outerwear.

The night was distinguished not only by the designs on the runway but also by the VIP guests such as Sofia Richie Grainge, Damson Idris, and Sonam Kapoor among others, who were seen enjoying the show from the front row, in outfits directly from the runway collection.

