Luxury house Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 campaign featuring K-pop star and the brand’s ambassador for Korea and Japan Doyoung lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with hair styling from Han Songhee, and makeup by Seong-eun.

The Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection embodies the zenith of contemporary menswear, offering a refined elegance that strides beyond traditional formalwear confines. This collection features an array of outerwear, shirts, and tailored trousers, each piece distinguished by unique accessories and captivating details that reflect the sophistication of a discerning and enlightened gentleman.

In an innovative twist, florals emerge as a central motif, transforming into fashionable statements. Intricate embroideries of flowers bloom across luxurious fabrics, adorning jacket lapels and shirt collars with an artistry that mimics the elegance of a bow tie. Lapels are further adorned with pins, adding a touch of timeless charm and character to each ensemble.

The collection’s color palette unfolds in a series of sophisticated and iconic blocks, tracing a spectrum from pristine white and creamy milk tones to the earthy hues of sand and camel, deepening into dark brown and stone gray, and culminating in the lustrous pearl and the definitive Sicilian black. These hues serve to underscore the collection’s refined aesthetic, grounding its innovative designs in a classic sensibility.

Tailoring is at the forefront, with ensembles designed to celebrate the male form through structured volumes and inventive layering. The Sicilia and Taormina jackets, elongated into small coats, artfully reveal the pressed crease of shorts beneath, while the Dolce jacket is reimagined in both single and double-breasted variations, accompanied by wide-bottom pants or a fresh cargo model.

The collection’s exploration of volume, particularly in its padded pieces, showcases a fusion of innovation, aesthetics, and technology. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and rooted in Italy’s rich artisanal heritage, these garments represent a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design principles. The outerwear pieces, in particular, epitomize this blend, offering an elegant silhouette that is both dynamic and exceptionally lightweight.