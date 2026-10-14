Valtteri Bottas Fronts Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac F1 Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac Formula 1 Team introduce their Austin Fanwear capsule, with driver Valtteri Bottas fronting the campaign. Inspired by Texas Western style, the collection brings American sportswear into the racing environment through denim, chrome finishes, and signature red, white, and blue details.

The men’s denim jacket updates the classic trucker silhouette with a light wash, while T-shirts, tank tops, and denim caps feature American flag chevron artwork. The designs draw from Austin’s character, connecting familiar wardrobe pieces with Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s racing identity.

Lee Holman, Chief Design Officer at Tommy Hilfiger, explains that the collection began with American wardrobe essentials, particularly the denim jacket and white T-shirt. The design team explored ways to introduce Austin-inspired details while maintaining the brand’s Classic American Cool aesthetic.

The capsule forms part of a wider series of city-inspired releases from the Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Team partnership. Previous editions reference Miami and Mexico, with a Las Vegas collection scheduled for November. The broader fanwear range also includes co-branded driver caps, T-shirts, and polos featuring moisture-wicking materials and details inspired by the official team kit.

Cassidy Towriss, Chief Brand Advisor at Cadillac Formula 1 Team, describes Austin as an opportunity to explore the team’s American identity through fashion. The collection connects the city’s Western influences with the team’s visual codes, offering clothing for race weekends and everyday wear.

The release arrives during Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s debut season in 2026, with the United States Grand Prix marking the 18th race of the championship. Bottas leads the accompanying campaign, bringing the partnership’s latest designs into focus.