MM6 Maison Margiela Reveals Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

MM6 Maison Margiela introduces its Fall Winter 2026 campaign, with photographers Philippine Chaumont and Agathe Zaerpour capturing the collection’s exploration of familiar clothing and unconventional proportions. The imagery revisits the design ideas that shaped the season’s presentation at Milano Centrale, where the label drew inspiration from the everyday characters passing through a busy railway station.

The campaign focuses on recognizable wardrobe essentials, examining how subtle changes in construction and styling can transform their appearance. MM6 continues its exploration of reduction and heightened normality, using ordinary garments as the foundation for designs that challenge established ideas about fit, function, and presentation.

The original Fall Winter 2026 show took place at Milan’s central railway station, a location that brought together different personalities and approaches to dressing. The collection considered the people arriving and departing, from those attempting to remain unnoticed to individuals who attract attention through their clothing. These familiar characters informed MM6’s approach to silhouettes and combinations throughout the season.

Denim jackets, checked shirts, blazers, tracksuit tops, ski jumpers, and zip-up fleeces establish the collection’s everyday vocabulary. The designs retain recognizable elements while introducing adjustments that change how the garments sit on the body. MM6 uses these alterations to examine familiar clothing from a different perspective, with construction taking a central role in the overall appearance.

Ribbed jersey panels appear across the backs of shirts, jackets, and trench coats, creating narrow vertical proportions. Other garments undergo changes to their original shapes, with blazers and trousers featuring reduced silhouettes. The resulting designs retain their everyday character while introducing unusual structural details that distinguish them from conventional wardrobe pieces.

The collection also brings normally concealed construction elements into view. Exposed linings become visible components of the garments, while adjustable hems allow wearers to roll up fabric and secure it with snaps. These details introduce practical variations to familiar designs, allowing the clothing to change shape through simple adjustments.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

MM6 revisits its signature concealing sunglasses in an extended range of colors, using the familiar shape to introduce additional visual variety. The photographs by Philippine Chaumont and Agathe Zaerpour carry the collection’s central design principles into the new campaign. The collection is currently available through the MM6 Maison Margiela website and stores.