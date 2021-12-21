VERSACE Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Designer Donatella Versace presented the VERSACE Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Theo Sion. The collection was inspired by early 2000s style and an unapologetic attitude. The looks consist of the classic Barocco motif reinterpreted in black and white for the first time, and it also includes an updated Greca motif. The Pre-Fall 2022 collection highlighted a moving away from the streetwear and loungewear wave towards a more elevated, luxurious energy. The stars of the Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook are models Habib Masovic and Cheikh Dia.