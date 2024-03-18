Another joint collection between adidas and designer Yohji Yamamoto is the most recent Y-3 Atelier. With the release of its second collection, this collaboration—which draws inspiration from adidas’s innovative approach to sportswear design and Yamamoto’s avant-garde aesthetic—continues to explore the limits between fashion and function. The collection reinterprets Yohji Yamamoto and Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME’s original runway designs into a modern context, preserving their classic silhouettes, now focused on functional living, through the use of high-performance materials like waterproof 3-layer GORE-TEX®.

The Y-3 Atelier collection this season features a variety of monochrome pieces that eloquently combine the worlds of sport and high fashion. These items are distinguished by their exquisite tailoring and dedication to functionality. The collection places a strong emphasis on water-resistant fabrics and well-considered design elements like flap pockets, expanded seams, and reflective branding. The photographer Thue Nørgaard has taken pictures of the Y-3 Atelier Collection, which launched on March 15.

See the whole Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 Atelier Collection in the Gallery below: