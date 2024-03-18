SNEAKER ALERT: Y/Project x Salomon Speedcross 3

Sneakerheads attention has been focused on the Speedcross 3 sneakers lately, a partnership with Salomon, among the newest Y/Project Collection for the Fall Winter 2024 season. These trainers, which come in two colorways—bold black with bright accents and muted grey with minimalist details—present us with the marriage of Salomon’s trail-running heritage with Y/Project’s avant-garde design by Glenn Martens.

An oversized shroud and fabric bunching that defy conventional trainer aesthetics set this partnership apart and represent another innovative effort from Martens. Any information regarding the Y/Project x Salomon Speedcross 3 is soon to be released, as excitement for its release grows alongside the Y/Project FW24 collection.

Glenn Martens‘ Fall Winter 24 collection for Y/Project celebrates ten years of Martens’ work as creative director of the brand. The journey, creativity, and community that have characterised Martens’ time at Y/Project are highlighted in this collection, which is showcased in a carefully chosen lookbook. See Y/Project Fall Winter 24 Collection.