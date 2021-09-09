Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates Modern Man with Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion house ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA presented their Fall Winter 2021 #WHATMAKESAMAN campaign lensed by fashion photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen, with styling from Julie Ragolia. In charge of art direction was Fabien Baron, with set design from Andrea Cellerino, and casting direction by Julia Asaro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Massimo Gamba, and makeup artist Giulio Panciera. Among the stars of the campaign are Ingo Sliwinski, Maggie Maurer, and Yura Nakano. The campaign tries to answer a question: What does it mean to be a man today? And it also celebrates the plurality of the modern man.